Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Summer Ag Academy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho held its third annual Summer Ag Academy this week and this camp is the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

The theme of this year’s Summer Ag Academy is cattle. Students in the program were a little on the older side ranging from 12 to 17-years-old.

These students had the opportunity to see multiple different businesses throughout the Magic Valley that deal with cattle and their products.

Stops included the Glanbia cheese plant in Gooding, a leather shop, LM Meats in Buhl and more.

In addition to these field trips, students also had time in the classroom to dive deeper into some of these topics.

“I just think it’s really important for us as a community college to engage with all members of our community, which includes students and kids,” said Jaysa Fillmore, an Assistant Professor of Agriculture at CSI. “This is one way we can help extend our reach beyond just the college students that we serve.”

Thursday was the final day of the Summer Ag Academy at CSI and if you missed it this year, Fillmore says that local businesses are already lining up to be involved in next year’s iteration.

