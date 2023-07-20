Advertise with Us
State gives fire cost update at Land Board meeting

Estimated peek fire season is in September for southern Idaho.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As the dry and hot conditions continue in Idaho and fires are rapidly breaking out in neighboring states. Idaho Department of Lands gave a fire update at the land board this week.

As of July 13th the department of lands says 117 fires have been recorded in the state. Of those, 91 were determined to be human caused. Something the department says is due to more people on endowment land either living, working, or recreating.

The total acres burned to date is just above seven thousand with the most on bureau of land management land. So far fire expenses have cost the state more than four million dollars.

Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller says, “emergency fire suppression expenditures were estimated to be at just over 4.6 million dollars. 145 thousand dollars of this are reimbursable costs that will be recovered by the state leaving the current net obligation of about 4.45 million dollars so far.”

That amount includes the contracted fire suppression resources like aircraft and engines.

It’s expected that number will go up as we head into August.

Estimated peek fire season is in September for southern Idaho.

