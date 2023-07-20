Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce presents their latest “Extra Mile Award” winner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yesterday the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Extra Mile Committee awarded their latest recipient of its Extra Mile Award.

Wednesday, Misty Chapa, with Westerra Real Estate Group was surprised with the award for her acts of goodwill by local everyday heroes and helpers. The nominees for the award show professionalism with a positive outlook and attitude toward their job.

Misty was last year’s Magic Valley reader’s choice for the best real estate agent in the valley.

For her love of the Magic Valley, she is a part of the Rotary Club, she has donated to many events such as the “You’re here for a reason” and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Chapa has helped with the Kimberly Senior Center, as well as working with the SOS, or the Save Our Seniors Center fundraiser.

She said she was shocked when she realized she had been nominated and won.

“It’s huge, I actually didn’t realize I has supported the community, and I’m just happy to be a part of it and be able to help others,” said Chapa.

As much as she has been recognized, she says what makes the community so great is what everyone does for each other.

“We live in such an amazing community, and I think we all do different things to give back to our community and I’m just glad to be a part of it and be able to do what I can to help it just be amazing,” said Chapa. “We live in a great place for sure.”

If there is an individual in the community, you would like to nominate for the “Extra Mile Award” you can go to the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce website’s Member Center.

