Work continues at Warm Springs Day Lodge in building new chair lifts

Week 13 of enhancement project in progress at day lodge in Ketchum.
The Warm Springs Enhancement Project is under way at the Warm Springs Day Lodge in Ketchum. The...
The Warm Springs Enhancement Project is under way at the Warm Springs Day Lodge in Ketchum. The construction for the base of the support poles for the two new chair lifts going in at the Warm Springs Day Lodge is in its 13th week .(cooper morton | Cooper Morton)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Warm Springs Enhancement Project is under way at the Warm Springs Day Lodge in Ketchum.

The construction for the base of the support poles for the two new chair lifts going in at the Warm Springs Day Lodge has begun.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 crews were pouring concrete with the help of a black hawk helicopter. According to the resorts website, the replacement of the old Challenger lift will get mountain enthusiasts up the mountain 35 percents faster and will also feature a mid-mountain unloading option, which will replace the old Greyhawk lift and streamline access to the terrain.

Back in 2014 a fire destroyed the old Flying Squirrel chair lift, and the current construction will bring back the Flying Squirrel lift with an extended ski trail and give access to the Frenchman’s terrain from the Warm Springs base.

The new lifts are expected to be operational in time for the 2023-2024 ski season.

