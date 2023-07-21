Advertise with Us
AAA offers tips to reduce stolen vehicles and vandalism

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and AAA is reminding drivers to protect their cars from theft and damage.

Warm weather means more people want to be outside and that includes car thieves.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than one million vehicles were stolen in 2022, to the tune of $8 billion in losses.

AAA spokesman Matthew Conde said only about 50 percent of those vehicles were recovered meaning almost half of the stolen cars last year vanished into thin air.

He said the number of cars stolen every year continues to rise, but there are things drivers can do to minimize their risk of having their vehicles stolen.

“Parking in a well-lit area, considering what kind of after-market solutions you might need as far as security devices for the car, maybe some cameras or motion detectors for the house,” said Conde.

Conde added hiding valuables inside the car to prevent passers-by from breaking into the car because they are out in the open and easily accessible.

