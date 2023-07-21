Bennett, Vickie Lee

HILL CITY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Vickie Lee Bennett, our mighty warrior, ended her battle July 19, 2023, and earned her wings surrounded by her husband and daughters at home.

She was born on August 18, 1956, to Della and Cliff Kimbrough in Gannett, Idaho. She grew up living a great farm life full of tree houses in the willows, riding horses, and helping her daddy with the cows.

It was in Wendell that she fell in love with a boy named Pat Bennett and started a 51-year adventure when they moved to Hill City to his parents’ homestead house and Pat farmed the land that has been in his family for three generations. She had Jenni Lee and then Jandi Lynn first. After a few years of growing up and learning to be a farm wife, gopher, a mom and an EMT, she had Maggi Jo and Chelsi Angela to complete their family.

She always wanted to be a nurse and so walked into the clinic in Fairfield to talk to Dr. Donald Levin and that started the next adventure where she met a work family that became so important to her. She started as a receptionist and worked her way back into the rooms before becoming a Certified Medical Assistant where she found her calling. She started working at the Hailey Clinic for 30 years before having to cut back because of cancer. She was an advocate in building the Fairfield Clinic which became her most important contribution to the community.

One of her favorite roles throughout the years was training and working with Hospice. She loved being able to share the special time with her community friends and their families to help them begin their next adventure too.

In retirement she got to spend her time with her hubby, girls, and grandkids. She loved being a part of her girls and their families’ lives.

Cancer became her battle for almost 14 years with her wonderful Dr. Ackerley battling beside her and always finding the next plan B. His nurses were always there for her, and she was extremely grateful to have them.

Our small community was so important to her and there are too many that touched her life to mention here, but her heart was huge, and she shared it freely with anyone needing it.

She is preceded in death by Emma and Elmer Bennett; her mom and dad - Cliff and Della Kimbrough; her sister - Sandy Adams; Jack, Dina, and Rollie Bennett; Scott Cutler, Ray Zaccone; and nephew - Caleb Benson.

She is survived by husband of 51 years - Pat Bennett; daughters - Jenni (Jake) Riley, Jandi Bennett, Maggi Bomalaski and Chelsi Bennett; her grandkids - Miranda, Alyssa (Chad), Madison, Madi Paige (Jay), Kenzie, Ryan (Grace), Mason (Ashley), Aidyn, Hadley, and Mabel; as well as four great grandchildren - Bentleigh, Della, PJ and Ruby Jean on the way; her four sisters - Cheryl, Katie, Julie and Jonie; Nels and Christy; numerous nieces/nephews; her daughter’s Godmother Angela; HER Godmother Mary Pat; and a couple of “adopted” daughters she gathered along the way.

She thanks God, her family, and friends for such a wonderful life. She loved every damn one of you. There is a hole in the universe but we know every time we see a dragonfly it will send us a happy memory.

Her celebration will be full of sunflowers, daisies and lots of color. All her friends and family that plan to attend are asked to don their favorite-colored attire in her honor.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with a Rosary to be held starting at 6:00 pm.

A celebration of life for Vickie will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Camas County High School Gym in Fairfield. Burial will follow at the Hill City Cemetery.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

