Grimes, Jerry David, Sr.
July 16, 2023, Age 80
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerry David Grimes, Sr., 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
