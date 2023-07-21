Advertise with Us
Idaho National Guard Sergeant returns to teach at alma mater

Staff Sergeant Sarah Pak graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2013.
SSG Sarah Pak of the Idaho National Guard teaches a military leadership course at two Twin Falls High Schools.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Returning home is always a big deal, but when you’re a military member like Idaho Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Sarah Pak, coming home means more than just returning to your hometown.

For Pak, a native of Twin Falls who graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2013, returned home from a job with the Seattle Police Department after the 2020 riots.

And in 2021, she started teaching a military leadership class at both her alma mater and Twin Falls High School and said that the student transformation is her favorite part of the job.

“It’s really cool to watch them start from being super unmotivated to being really motivated and they want to do things bigger and better than they started,” SSG Pak said.

Pak, who will be entering her third year of teaching this course, never saw herself as an educator after graduating from Arizona State University with a criminology degree. However, she quickly fell in love with teaching after seeing the difference she could make by giving kids a career path.

“I had about eight to ten students from my classes alone go on into the military and it’s not just with the National Guard, it’s active-duty branches as well,” SSG Pak said.

The class may be titled military leadership, but the skills being taught stretch far beyond any branch of the service and can be used in everyday situations.

While many of her students do in fact enlist in the military, the class is open to all students.

“I try to incorporate a very team-like atmosphere in here, almost creating a family atmosphere and having everybody supporting everybody,” SSG Pak said. “I really want to encourage students that aren’t interested in the military, to try something new and go for it.”

With school starting in less than a month and registration opening very soon, Pak is preparing for yet another year of teaching at high schools and another six with the Idaho National Guard after she re-enlisted in June.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

