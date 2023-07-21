Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Lowe’s worker gets fired after being punched 3 times trying to stop thieves

A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by thieves who were stealing merchandise, police say.
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by thieves who were stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Lowe’s employee is out of a job after trying to stop thieves from stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

According to the Rincon Police Department, three people entered the store June 25 and loaded up a shopping cart with about $2,000 worth of items.

Police said as the group was trying to leave without paying a 68-year-old employee named Donna Hansbrough tried to stop them and grabbed their cart.

But that’s when one of the thieves hit her in the face three times.

According to police, she suffered a swollen black eye before the trio left the store.

Officers said they were able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Jarmar Lawton. They are currently looking for Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry who remain on the run. The two are niece and uncle.

Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing...
Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)

The department said after the incident, Hansbrough ended up being fired from Lowe’s for violating the store’s policy by attempting to stop the thieves.

The 68-year-old had worked for the company for 13 years.

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of the two suspects has been urged to contact police at 912-826-5200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera
A Twin Falls woman has died after a fatal accident happened late Saturday morning, July 15, and...
ISP searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in Twin Falls County late Saturday morning

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks...
Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House