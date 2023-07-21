Advertise with Us
Minico uses late homerun to beat Buhl, advance to Area C title game

Storm qualify for the state tournament in Nampa next week thanks to win over Tribe
Minico books ticket to state tournament
Minico books ticket to state tournament(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel and Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm finally put a stop to the Buhl Tribe’s win streak Thursday.

In a semifinal of the Area C Legion baseball (district) tournament, Minico used a two-run home run from Stockton Chandler in the sixth inning to top Buhl.

Minico Storm 2, Buhl Tribe 1

The Storm play in the Area C championship game Friday against the Idaho Falls Bruins at 6 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School. Minico clinched a spot in the Legion (A) State Tournament with the win over Buhl.

The Tribe’s 22-game win streak is over.

Buhl heads to the consolation bracket, and will play Blackfoot (Layton) at 11 a.m. Friday for a spot at state. The game will be at Canyon Ridge. The top 4 teams of the tournament qualify for the state tournament. If Buhl wins, they will play in a third-place game.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 13, Twin Falls Hawks 3

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 6, Pocatello Rebels 0

The Cowboys Royal advance in the consolation bracket and will play Idaho Falls JNS Friday at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls High School for a trip to the state tournament. If Twin Falls wins, they will play in a third-place game.

Burley 17, Blackfoot (Vance) 5

Blackfoot (Layton) 3, Burley 1

Burley is eliminated.

Pocatello Rebels 3, Gooding Diamondbacks 2

Gooding is eliminated.

