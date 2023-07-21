Minico uses late homerun to beat Buhl, advance to Area C title game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm finally put a stop to the Buhl Tribe’s win streak Thursday.

In a semifinal of the Area C Legion baseball (district) tournament, Minico used a two-run home run from Stockton Chandler in the sixth inning to top Buhl.

Minico Storm 2, Buhl Tribe 1

The Storm play in the Area C championship game Friday against the Idaho Falls Bruins at 6 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School. Minico clinched a spot in the Legion (A) State Tournament with the win over Buhl.

The Tribe’s 22-game win streak is over.

Buhl heads to the consolation bracket, and will play Blackfoot (Layton) at 11 a.m. Friday for a spot at state. The game will be at Canyon Ridge. The top 4 teams of the tournament qualify for the state tournament. If Buhl wins, they will play in a third-place game.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 13, Twin Falls Hawks 3

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 6, Pocatello Rebels 0

The Cowboys Royal advance in the consolation bracket and will play Idaho Falls JNS Friday at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls High School for a trip to the state tournament. If Twin Falls wins, they will play in a third-place game.

Burley 17, Blackfoot (Vance) 5

Blackfoot (Layton) 3, Burley 1

Burley is eliminated.

Pocatello Rebels 3, Gooding Diamondbacks 2

Gooding is eliminated.

