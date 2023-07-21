Advertise with Us
Searle, Dean Roland

July 18, 2023, Age 72
By Kathy Myers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dean Roland Searle, a 72-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 7, 1951, in Burley, Idaho, to Elwin Armstead and Inez Manning Searle.  He grew up in the View area with his two brothers, Joe and Kay, and his sister, Ruth.  Growing up he enjoyed playing Superman, collecting rocks and stamps, and horseback riding.

At 17, he left Burley and went to live with his sister, Ruth, and her family in Salt Lake City, Utah.  In 1971 he joined the United States Army and spent a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam, then to Washington D.C., and three years in South Korea.  After South Korea he was sent to many different duty stations in the United States and his final duty station was in West Germany.

In 1981 he met the love of his life, Rita, and they were married in 1983. They have one son, Dean E Searle, which he loved to play jokes on.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Dean; and two grandchildren; Nate and Trinity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Rita’s parents; a brother, Lee, who passed away before Dean was born; a brother, Kay; and his sister, Ruth.

Rita would like to thank Horizon Home Health & Hospice, especially Pastor Dan and Nurse Tracy.  Also many thanks go out to Dean’s family for their help and support.

The family extends a special thanks to Mike Searle who was always there when we needed him. Rita would like to give a special thanks to Chuck Driscoll for all his help and friendship.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any military organization.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.  Urn placement will follow at View Cemetery.  

Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the memorial service, at the funeral home.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

