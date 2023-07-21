Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several wildfires are burning across the Gem State, the biggest one of concern is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire started on Wednesday, July 19, and is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore in steep and rugged terrain and is currently burning through stands of trees “at a high rate of speed,” due to the dead timber.

According to the fire reporting incident website InciWeb, the fire has burned 3,026 acres and is expected to spread further this weekend because of the hot weather with possible storms moving through, that could produce wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

The Forest Service ordered two Type I hot shot crews of around 20 firefighters each, as well as three chinook Type I helicopters, which are the largest helicopters used to fight wildfires, and two smaller Type III helicopters. More crews were arriving today, and Great Basin Team 7 will be taking over fire command.

According to InciWeb, the Hayden Creek Fire is 0% contained with an estimated containment date of October 1st.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Salmon Challis National Forest is at a HIGH FIRE danger designation and there is a closure order in place.

Meanwhile, fire crews are also battling the Midnight Fire that is in the Salmon River Ranger District in north central Idaho about 10 miles southeast of Clearwater.

The fire was first reported on July 10th and was caused by a lighting storm that moved through the area. The blaze is approximately 179 acres, and a local Type 3 Incident Command Team took over management.

Right now, crews are reporting 25 percent containment and are expecting to have full containment by August 1st. Fire management officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to suppression efforts by air and ground.

Also in an update from CBS2 in Boise, the Idaho Department of Lands has released an update on the progress crews have made on the Goldrun Fire which is burning just north of Ola, a small town located 23 miles northeast of Emmett.

The Goldrun Fire which started on July 18th, and is believed to be human caused, is now 10% contained and has burned about 830 acres.

The Gem County Sheriff has not issued any evacuation orders regarding the Goldrun Fire, however structures and ranches in the High Valley area are at risk. Crews are on scene building fire lines with hand crews and dozer teams to stop the spread of blaze.

