Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Minico falls in championship game Friday night

The Storm will play in the state tournament in Nampa next week
Will play in state tournament next week
Will play in state tournament next week(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Falls Bruins are the Idaho American Legion Single A District C champions after beating Minico 7-4 in the final, Friday night.

Idaho Falls 7, Minico 4

In the consolation bracket, Buhl squared off with Blackfoot (Layton) for a chance to go to the state tournament next week, but fell short, losing 8-3 and ending their magical season.

Blackfoot (Layton) 8, Buhl 3

A couple of miles down the road, The Twin Falls Cowboys Royal team hosted Idaho Falls JNS. Despite going up a three-run lead in the first inning, Twin Falls would lose 4-3, ending their season.

Idaho Falls JNS 4, Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 3

Minico will be the only team representing the Magic Valley in the state tournament next week in Nampa. They join the Bruins, Idaho Falls JNS, and Blackfoot 18U as the District C representatives at the state.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera
A Twin Falls woman has died after a fatal accident happened late Saturday morning, July 15, and...
ISP searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in Twin Falls County late Saturday morning

Latest News

Minico books ticket to state tournament
Minico uses late homerun to beat Buhl, advance to Area C title game
Alan Kane chose CSI for their "winning" culture.
CSI men’s basketball lands JUCO transfer
Minico uses late homerun to beat Buhl, advance to Area C title game
Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations
Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations