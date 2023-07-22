Minico falls in championship game Friday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Falls Bruins are the Idaho American Legion Single A District C champions after beating Minico 7-4 in the final, Friday night.

Idaho Falls 7, Minico 4

In the consolation bracket, Buhl squared off with Blackfoot (Layton) for a chance to go to the state tournament next week, but fell short, losing 8-3 and ending their magical season.

Blackfoot (Layton) 8, Buhl 3

A couple of miles down the road, The Twin Falls Cowboys Royal team hosted Idaho Falls JNS. Despite going up a three-run lead in the first inning, Twin Falls would lose 4-3, ending their season.

Idaho Falls JNS 4, Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 3

Minico will be the only team representing the Magic Valley in the state tournament next week in Nampa. They join the Bruins, Idaho Falls JNS, and Blackfoot 18U as the District C representatives at the state.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.