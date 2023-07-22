Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local restaurant was closed Friday night following a kitchen fire.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, smoke could be seen billowing from the back of Sushi Ya.

Thankfully, the fire was contained to the kitchen and no injuries or other damage have been reported. Luckily for the business owner, firemen were already in the area and happened to notice smoke coming from the restaurant, so they went to investigate.

The restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the evening and the cause is still under investigation.

