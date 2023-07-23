Advertise with Us
Brush fire on Saturday on Interstate 86 near Raft River was caught on ITD traffic camera.

The National Weather Service out of Pocatello reported on the fire in a tweet.
Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 cameras that show the succession of the fire on...
Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 cameras that show the succession of the fire on Interstate 86.(Idaho Transportation Department | Idaho Transportation Department)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Travelers on Interstate 86 near the Raft River, Idaho area might have seen a brush fire Saturday between 3pm and 3:30pm .

The National Weather Service out of Pocatello posted a tweet with photos from the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 cameras that show the succession of the fire.

In the photos you can see the smoke begin to billow at 3:03pm, according to the time stamp, on the west side of the westbound lane of Interstate 86 and mile post 4.

By 3:19 you can see the fire continue to grow and smoke covering the westbound lane. Then by 3:35, you can see a white, what is assumed to be , ITD truck on the side of the westbound lane with the fire almost completely out.

Quick work and quick thinking spared the area from a big blaze, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it believed to be human caused.

