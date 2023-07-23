Brush fire on Saturday on Interstate 86 near Raft River was caught on ITD traffic camera.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Travelers on Interstate 86 near the Raft River, Idaho area might have seen a brush fire Saturday between 3pm and 3:30pm .

The National Weather Service out of Pocatello posted a tweet with photos from the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 cameras that show the succession of the fire.

In the photos you can see the smoke begin to billow at 3:03pm, according to the time stamp, on the west side of the westbound lane of Interstate 86 and mile post 4.

By 3:19 you can see the fire continue to grow and smoke covering the westbound lane. Then by 3:35, you can see a white, what is assumed to be , ITD truck on the side of the westbound lane with the fire almost completely out.

Quick work and quick thinking spared the area from a big blaze, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it believed to be human caused.

