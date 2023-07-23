Hayden Fire grows by another 500 acres as crews map game plan to battle the blaze near Leadore, ID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hayden Fire continues to grow and be of big concern to fire crews that are continuing to be dispatched to the blaze in the Salmon Challis National Forest 18 miles west of Leadore, ID.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the fire started on Wednesday, July 19, and is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 18 miles west of Leadore, ID and is burning in stands of spruce and subalpine fir, along with dead and downed trees which is giving the Hayden Fire plenty of fuel. According to the fire reporting incident website InciWeb, the fire has burned 3633 acres and is expected to spread further this weekend because of the hot weather with possible storms moving through. Between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, July 22, the fire grew over 500 acres.

Austin Catlin, Operations Manager of the Great Basin Team 7, who has taken over management of the fire talked about the conditions early Saturday morning via live stream on the Salmon Challis National Forest Facebook page.

“We’re fortunate that the fire is pretty sheltered by the mountain range, but we have to plan that it’s going to move north. Given the country that the fire is in right now, it’s steep enough and rugged enough we can’t really put people in there safely to work right along the fire’s edge” Catlin said. “So, we’re building this big box to one, minimize the footprint of the fire but also keep our folks safe to fight the fire on our terms and give us our best chance of success.”

The fire is 0% contained with an estimated containment date of October 1st. The cause is unknown, and the Salmon Challis National Forest is at a “high fire” danger designation and there is a closure order in place.

