Head on collision near Paul on Saturday claims life of a Kimberly man while sending a Heyburn man to Portneuf Medical Center via air ambulance.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A head on collision Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a Kimberly man, while sending a Heyburn man to the hospital.

According to the Idaho State Patrol, the two-vehicle collision happened just after 2pm Saturday afternoon, July 22, on Highway 25 at milepost 43 in Minidoka County.

The ISP report states that a 68-year-old man from Heyburn, was driving eastbound on Highway 25 in a hay hauler, while a 41-year-old male from Kimberly, was driving westbound in a cargo truck.

The cargo truck crossed over the center line colliding head-on with the hay hauler. The driver of the cargo truck succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the driver of the hay hauler was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The highway was blocked for approximately 5 hours, the accident is under investigation.

