Twin Falls Rotary Club hosts 12th Annual Ice Cream Fun Day

Over 800 attendees showed up to Twin Falls City Park for the annual ice cream contest.
In addition to the flavor contest there was also a booth-design portion category that could be...
In addition to the flavor contest there was also a booth-design portion category that could be voted on.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What better way to beat the heat than with some ice cream? The Twin Falls Rotary Club held its annual Ice Cream Fun Day event Saturday afternoon at Twin Falls City Park.

The contest featured many different original flavors of ice cream served out of decorated booths that were sponsored by Magic Valley businesses.

Ice Cream Fun Day saw hundreds of paid attendees who were all given a spoon and a ballot upon entering. Flavors ranged from the classic smore’s to more experimental flavors like a pickle and bacon combination by the Twin Falls Pickleball Association.

The event was a huge success bringing in multiple people from the community and the money going to a great cause.

“We had 20 vendors of ice cream and they all worked with Clover Leaf Creamery to make their own flavor and people came out to vote on the best flavor and best name,” said Jill Skeen, the chairperson for Ice Cream Fun Day.

“We had over 800 people here so hopefully we make a lot of money for our community project which is to rebuild the bathrooms at Frontier Park.”

The winning flavor of ice cream was called “A Magic Valley Movie Night” created by Commercial Creamery Company.

Their flavor featured buttered popcorn seasoning, actual kernels of popcorn, Mini M&M’s and salted caramel swirl over a vanilla base.

