Ada County Sheriff’s Dive Team pulls a man’s body out of the Boise River near the Parkcenter Bridge on Sunday.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there is no threat to public safety.
Ada County Sheriff Dive Team members pull body from the Boise River near the Parkcenter Bridge.
Ada County Sheriff Dive Team members pull body from the Boise River near the Parkcenter Bridge.(Ada County Sheriff's Office | Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another body has been found in the Boise River today according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office

In a tweet from the sheriff’s office, dive team members removed the body of a man from the Boise River near the Parkcenter Bridge Sunday morning, July 23rd.

They say that the body of the unnamed man appeared to have been there for an extended period of time and they don’t believe there are any threats to public safety.

We will give you more information as soon as it becomes available.

