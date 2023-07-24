Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant

Latest News

Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
The Magic Valley Paramedics say a tourniquet is one of the most important safety items when out...
Magic Valley Paramedics stress safety when recreating this summer
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York....
AMC scraps plan to charge more for good seats