Fillmore, Ella Louise

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ella Louise Robertson Fillmore, an 80-year-old resident of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home.

Ella was born March 14, 1943, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Dell Robertson and Leora Maude Kitchen Robertson. She entered the family with three older sisters, Dorothy, Connie, and Donna. She had a younger brother, Wayne, who passed away at birth. Her twin brothers, Billy and Bobby Robertson were born when she was fourteen years old. This completed the family.

The family lived on Hog Island, south of Jackson Hole, along the Snake River where Dell had a small ranch with some milk cows and a few range cattle. Ella grew up playing house and making mud pies. She had numerous newborn pigs and calves to play with. She also had chickens to feed and eggs to gather. After her chores, she had more dress up to play and more mudpies to make. When she was old enough, she helped her dad on the ranch by milking cows. Her first paying job was when she was twelve and milked cows for her Uncle Eck, who lived just over the ridge from them. As a teenager she cleaned hotel rooms, to pay for high school expenses. One of her favorite stories to tell was how she used to do handstands on the backs of cows, and she has photographic evidence to prove it. Ella had many adventures from her childhood that she loved to share.

She vividly remembered around the age of thirteen years old when the family homestead got running water and electricity. She helped her dad wire the house and install the plumbing. They quite often had to ford the Snake River with teams of horses if they wanted to go to town. There was an old suspension bridge across the river, but it was only a foot bridge. Later, another suspension bridge was built that would accommodate automobiles, it was the cable swing bridge and it tended to sway at times.

She attended schools in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and graduated from high school in 1961. Before she graduated high school she was nominated by her classmates to be their homecoming queen.

Ella unknowingly went on a date with her future husband in 1960, it was a Halloween dance, but they did not really begin to seriously date until one year later. It was then that she decided she really liked Jon. She and Jon Paul Fillmore married May 27, 1961, in the Roberston home on Hog Island, and had their reception at the Snow King Mountain Ski Shelter; this was the beginning of a 61-year marriage. Jon and Ella had three children: Calvin (Myrna), Jenni (Wade Grisamer), and Carey (Jeff Leach). Ella also had ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, with the 12th joining the family in January.

In her early years, she was an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a number of positions including the nursery, Young Womens, Boy Scouts, and the Relief Society presidency. Ella was a homemaker first. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and a master gardener. She made numerous clothes for her family and re-upholstered several pieces of furniture over the years. She was known for excellent and imaginative cooking. She began working for D.L. Evans bank in 1971, and continued there for thirty years. Later on, she was the site manager for the Albion Senior Citizens Center and served for several years. Ella was always active in the community and was happiest when she was doing something for someone else. In 2020, Ella and Jon were the Grand Marshals at the Albion Fourth of July Parade. She was pretty excited about this.

Ella loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and catered to them whenever she got the chance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne and Bobby; her sister, Donna; her brothers-in-law, Dean Hatfield, Russell Hatfield, and Walter Tyrell; and numerous other aunts and uncles; as well as her close cousin, Leah, who passed away when she was ten years old; and her beloved daughter, Jenni, who passed away on July 7, 2023.

Ella will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Grandma, we love you. “His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord” (Matt. 25:23). Until we meet again.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Albion Ward. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church. The interment will take place at the Albion Mormon Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Albion Senior Citizens Center, the Albion Public Library, or a charitable organization of their choice.

