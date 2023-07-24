Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Gas station blanketed in white when fire suppression system goes off

The gas station's fire suppression system was activated, but fire officials say they’re not sure why. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A fluffy, white powder covered the pumps, cars and drivers at a Massachusetts gas station after the fire suppression system went off for an unknown reason.

At least two drivers were parked next to the pumps Friday at a Shell station in Allston when the fire suppression system was activated, covering everything in a layer of white powder that looked like a coating of snow.

Cab driver Jean Aristide says he had just pulled up to a pump and stepped out of his car when all of a sudden, everything around him went white.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” he said. “Everything was white. I had no idea if I was going to see again.”

Another driver caught by the powder says the incident scared him.

“It’s so bad,” he said. “It scared me so bad.”

Footprints and tire tracks could be seen in the layer of powder on the ground. The powder is essentially sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, and not considered dangerous.

Still, Aristide says he had trouble breathing until paramedics gave him oxygen. He then had to figure out how to clean his cab – both outside and inside.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what triggered the system. Normally, systems like this are set off by heat, but one firefighter says the trigger may have been exhaust from a passing truck.

The system was inspected in April, and everything was up to code, according to a firefighter.

The gas station was closed, so cleanup could be done. Crews would normally vacuum up the powder, but a light rain started falling Friday afternoon. The power gets harder and messier to clean up once it gets wet.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant

Latest News

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
White powder covers pumps, cars, drivers at Mass. gas station
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Unemployment Application
Idaho’s jobless rate had a slight jump of one-tenth of a percent for the month of June.