Idaho Community Foundation accepting grant applications in South Central Idaho

(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Community Foundation’s Forever Idaho Grant cycle is now open for organizations in the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.

The Forever Idaho Grant is available state wide, but grant application periods are broken into sections of the state beginning in Northern Idaho and ending with South Central Idaho.

The Forever Idaho program is open to all qualified non-profits, school districts, and churches in Twin Falls, Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.

Jennifer Kronberg with the Idaho Community Foundation says the application is simple and needs to be submitted by August 15.

“We do look for our areas of impact to make grants in, so we are looking for organizations working in homelessness and basic needs, providing educational opportunities, providing access to services, providing community benefit, so the categories are very wide and really any non-profit falls into one of those categories,” said Kronberg, the communications and marketing director for the Idaho Community Foundation.

She says most grant awards are between $3,000 and $8,000 and organizations will receive the money in November to December.

For more information and how to apply, visit this website.

