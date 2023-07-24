Advertise with Us
Idaho's jobless rate had a slight jump of one-tenth of a percent for the month of June.

Idaho Department of Labor released the latest unemployment numbers for the month of June
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate jumped slightly in June according to the latest monthly report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slightly increased in June by one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.6% in May to 2.7%.

June’s labor force – workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work – increased by 1,778 people (0.2%) to 964,246.

Idaho’s labor force participation was unchanged between May and June, remaining at 62.5%.

Total employment increased by 1,058 (0.1%) to 938,529 while unemployment increased by 720 (2.9%) to 25,717.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,200 (0.1%) to 849,700 in June. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include other services (4.6%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (2.2%); private educational services (1.2%); local government (0.7%); accommodation and food services (0.5%); and durable goods manufacturing (0.5%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in June were natural resources (-4.8%), state government (-3.6%) and construction (-0.7%).

Four of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) experienced over-the-month nonfarm job increases in June. Lewiston saw the largest increase at 1.4%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.4%), Boise (0.3%) and Idaho Falls (0.2%). Pocatello and Twin Falls both experienced decreases of 0.2%.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

