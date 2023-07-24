Julie’s Clothes for Kids Program Happening August 9th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Julie’s Clothes for Kids Program is happening August 9th. The program helps get kids ready for school by giving them new clothes, and a backpack filled with school supplies. The program is a part of Young Automotive’s “Young Caring for Our Young” charity. For more information you can click the play button up above or go to the programs website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.