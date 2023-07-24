Advertise with Us
Julie’s Clothes for Kids Program Happening August 9th

Young Automotive's "Young Caring for Our Young" talking about Julie's Clothes for Kids Program
By Justin Mattson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Julie’s Clothes for Kids Program is happening August 9th. The program helps get kids ready for school by giving them new clothes, and a backpack filled with school supplies. The program is a part of Young Automotive’s “Young Caring for Our Young” charity. For more information you can click the play button up above or go to the programs website.

