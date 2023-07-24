Light Pollution Monitoring in Central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since the founding of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve in 2017 the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance has taken on the task of monitoring light pollution that could affect the reserve. A task they haven’t had to do on their own because students from the University of California, Los Angeles have come up since 2021 to help, even when they weren’t formally sent because of Covid-19 restrictions the university had put in place.

“So, the first student group, because of our regulations, I couldn’t formally send them, and they decided as a group that what they wanted to do with their spring break was take a trip to Idaho. It was not an official excursion because they decided to do it on their own, but I did loan them my equipment,” Dr. Travis Longcore, Adjunct Professor at the University of California Los Angeles Institute of the Environment and Sustainability told KMVT.

The latest group of students recently finished the latest light pollution monitoring excursion and gave their findings as a forum to residents at Ketchum City Hall. Their research found that while the town of Stanley was contributing to light pollution within the reserve, the bigger concerns were the metropolitan areas of Boise and Twin Falls as larger threats given the distance.

“The fact that Twin Falls still has a pretty significant contribution at such a far distance means that it is a more significant source, and Boise as well,” UCLA Student Jake Wright said during the forum.

Their findings also found that the towns of Sun Valley and Ketchum had a decrease in light pollution.

“For the significant downwards trends we have Sun Valley, Idaho for August and October, and Ketchum for just October,” UCLA Student Jules De La Cruz said while presenting the data.

For Carol Cole, President of the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance, these results weren’t unexpected.

“Actually, from the time we put in the application in 2017 we noted that a lot of the threats to the reserve will come from outside the reserve,” Carol Cole told KMVT in an interview.

The forum ended with training on how to use sky-monitoring tools from the students. If you are interested in learning about the tools or how to use them, you can contact the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance through their website.

