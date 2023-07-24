Logan Danial Penner pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing; jury trial set for December

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Danial Penner, who is charged with murder in the first degree, plead not guilty in front of the Honorable Roger Harris Monday morning.

Logan Penner is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shaking his girlfriend’s two-month-old baby, Peyton Rice, and hitting his head on the edge of the crib on November 25, 2022.

The charge was felony aggravated battery, but the Twin Falls Prosecutor’s Office amended the charge after the baby died.

At Monday’s hearing, the Honorable Roger Harris read Mr. Penner his potential sentence.

“Maximum in your case would be, up to life incarceration in the state penitentiary, a minimum of 10 years would have to be served before you are eligible for parole, $50,000 fine and a potential civil penalty of up to $5,000 dollars, do you have any questions for Mr. McRae or me about the rights you have, the nature of the charges or the maximum penalties,” said Roger Harris. “No,” said Logan Penner.

Logan Penner, born on December 2, 2023, is represented by public defender Steven McRae.

The state already ruled that they would not seek the death penalty in this case.

“Mr. McRae have you had a chance to meet with your client and ask how he wants to proceed today,” Harris said. “Yes you’re honor at the current time we will enter a not guilty plea and ask that this be set for jury trial,” said Steven McRae.

The jury trial is currently set for December 4 through December 15.

His initial preliminary hearing was set for December 9 of 2022 and was continued multiple times until Monday’s date.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.