Magic Valley Paramedics stress safety when recreating this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the warm summer months many people head to the great outdoors recreating. Whether it’s hiking, camping, fishing, or UTV riding. It’s important to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says the most important thing to do before heading out is to be prepared by letting someone know where you are going and when you plan on returning.

He says if something happens while you are away from a populated area and cannot call for help emergency responders need to know where to search.

Additionally, he said in the hot conditions we’ve had recently it’s vital to have plenty of water as people can go a long time without food, but people cannot go long without water.

“One of the most important things you can do in the outskirts is to have a tourniquet, and to learn how to use a tourniquet,” said Morris. “There are lots of different ways you can do that, you can find these on Amazon, they’re cheap, they’re about $30 apiece. But if you get a significant bleed, you don’t have time to wait for somebody to come and get you, you need to be able to self-care for yourself and a tourniquet is the way to do that.”

Morris said people can use resources around them such as sticks and shirts to make a splint if needed. He also said if you are an avid recreator out of cell service, a satellite phone can help you get in contact with emergency services, but there are other ways to help others locate you.

“A signaling device like a mirror or a whistle, so that if somebody knows where you are and you’re in that general area and you don’t show up they can at least go there, and you have a way to signal to create noise to signal aircraft that might be looking for you,” said Morris.

Morris added it’s always important to have at least two ways to create a fire. And if you are off-roading in a truck or UTV and get stranded to stay with the vehicle as they are easier to locate than a person on foot.

