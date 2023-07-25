23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 dogs are on their way to a second chance at a forever home.

Monday morning the dogs were flown to SpokAnimal on an airplane that specializes in these types of flights.

The plane travels around the country transporting dogs and cats to different animal shelters to give them a second chance.

Tuesday, animals from Twin Falls, Minidoka, Burley, Jerome and Idaho Falls were loaded up and traveled to SpokAnimal in Spokane, Washington.

“First of all, I go to all the shelter’s, I meet with them, find out the information on all the cats and the dogs, the temperament, you know you have to be able to get along with other dogs, if they are old dogs, they go into a certain program with SpokAnimal,” said Jena Allred, the SpokAnimal coordinator for Idaho.

13 dogs from the Jerome Animal Shelter were a part of Tuesday’s transport, including the dogs that were recently poisoned.

The animal technician says this is a relief for her.

“Being a small facility, it’s never easy to get adoptions, not a lot of people know you exist, not a lot of people come and visit your facility, you don’t have the monetary support, so when the community and a bunch of facilities work together like this, we build relationships to help move these dogs, it makes a huge difference for all of us,” said Brittney Howe, the animal technician at Jerome Animal Shelter.

Dog is My Co-Pilot is a non-profit organization with the goal of saving as many animal lives as possible.

Allred says this is the first time they have used them for a transport. All previous transports were by car.

Last year SpokAnimal took in more than 1,200 dogs and more than 600 cats from southern Idaho alone.

Some of the animals on Tuesday’s transports were from the shelters and rescues, but a few were being fostered, which made for a few teary goodbye’s.

“I believe in helping the animals, first and foremost, that’s what it’s all about, I don’t want to see anybody die, have to be euthanized because there is not enough room in a shelter, if we can get them out someplace, where they have a second chance at life, and they can have a home, that’s what is important,” said Allred.

They flew to Idaho Falls and picked up 50 cats after Twin Falls and then made the trek to Spokane, Washington.

