CSI basketball lands sought-after transfer Monday

Jordan Hamilton marks 5th transfer in CSI class
Jordan Hamilton makes transfer official to CSI
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jordan Hamilton made his transfer from Three Rivers College in Missouri to the College of Southern Idaho official, on Monday.

The incoming sophomore combo guard averaged nearly 13 points a game last season while shooting an effective 36 percent from the floor.

A 6′6 guard that can play anywhere from the one to the four positions, is excited to join a top-ranked Golden Eagle squad and compete for a title.

“I already know CSI (College of Southern Idaho) has a good resume of being the number one team in the country, so I felt like it was a no-brainer,” Jordan Hamilton said. “I can come here and do something; I want to win.”

Hamilton will be the fifth transfer player in the class and will be roommates with fellow transfer Jaylon Johnson. Hamilton said he’s excited to embrace the community.

“Bottom line you’re getting a winner, and you’re getting a dog. I’m excited to see you all and play for you,” Hamilton said. “It’s all basketball and that’s what I love.”

It won’t be long until CSI fans see the dog in Hamilton and the rest of the squad on the court this upcoming season.

