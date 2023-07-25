Hayden Fire continues to grow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hayden Fire continues to burn in the Salmon Challis National Forest, approximately 18 miles West of Leadore.

The fire is in difficult terrain, according to the Forest Service, and is burning in spruce and subalpine fir with lots of heavy and dead timber.

The Forest Service says the hot temperatures and upcoming windy weather have the potential to increase the fire behavior to the North and East of the area, and potentially increase haze over parts of Montana and Idaho.

The fire is currently at 7,076 acres, which is significant growth from Sunday.

“The folks on the ground, we’ve ordered a lot more resources as the fire has expanded this way, but we’re going to have a couple few days of weather that is going to dictate what we can do with our folks and keeping them out of harms way,” said Austin Catlin, from Great Basin Team 7.

The fire is currently 0% contained and the cause is still under investigation.

A red flag order is in effect in this area according to the Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.