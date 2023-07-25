Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at age 98

FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from...
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947. Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following a brief illness. He was 98. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller, who said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.

Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.

He may be best remembered for a game-saving tackle for Notre Dame on Doc Blanchard in a 0-0 tie against Army in 1946. That contest is frequently referred to as the game of the century.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera

Latest News

FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions