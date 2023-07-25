Kohberger defense team submits document denying states request for an alibi

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Bryan Kohbergers legal defense team has submitted a Notice of the Defendant’s Response to the State of Idaho Alibi Demand.

The document, submitted in Latah County, states that Idaho Code preserves his Constitutional right to silence as well as to testify on his own behalf.

The submitted document goes on to state that Kohberger stands firm on his Constitutional right as well as the statutory recognition of that right.

An alibi “indicates a line of proof by which the defendant attempts to show that he could not have committed the crime of which he is accused because he was elsewhere at the time.”

Kohberger’s defense team continues investigating and preparing his case.

Evidence corroborating Kohberger being at the location of the murders will be disclosed once preparation is completed by Kohberger’s defense team.

To read the entire submitted document, Click Here.

