Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Kohberger defense team submits document denying states request for an alibi

Kohberger’s defense team continues investigating and preparing his case.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Bryan Kohbergers legal defense team has submitted a Notice of the Defendant’s Response to the State of Idaho Alibi Demand.

The document, submitted in Latah County, states that Idaho Code preserves his Constitutional right to silence as well as to testify on his own behalf.

The submitted document goes on to state that Kohberger stands firm on his Constitutional right as well as the statutory recognition of that right.

An alibi “indicates a line of proof by which the defendant attempts to show that he could not have committed the crime of which he is accused because he was elsewhere at the time.”

Kohberger’s defense team continues investigating and preparing his case.

Evidence corroborating Kohberger being at the location of the murders will be disclosed once preparation is completed by Kohberger’s defense team.

To read the entire submitted document, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera

Latest News

The dogs were flown by Dog is my Co-Pilot, who works to give animals a second chance.
23 dogs from Southern Idaho transported to SpokAnimal to be given a second chance at a forever home
Tuesday evening's online weather update {7/25/2023}
Wildfires have begun popping up throughout Idaho and the dry weather is not helping with...
Warm temperatures, high winds bring out red flag warnings
E-Well Lifeline Emotional and Mental Wellness
Local organizations are coming together to help First Responders manage the stress of serving the community