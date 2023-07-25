Local organizations are coming together to help First Responders manage the stress of serving the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traumatic situations are often part of the daily duties of law enforcement and first responders, but access to mental health programs to combat these stressful situations can often be limited.

“One of the things we often aren’t taught or are overlooked, is our own mental health as we deal with the needs of the community,” said Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Osen with A Chance 4 Change spoke with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and saw they were dealing with so much trauma and stress in their day-to-day duties, from suicides, attempted suicides, and car accidents, and processing these tragedies with the families. She said through her conversations with the sheriff’s office she discovered there were very limited resources first responders had to deal with the mental stress they face serving the community.

In May United Way of South Central Idaho, A Chance 4 Change, and Float Magic came together to change that with a program called E-Well Lifeline for First Responders and Teens.

“And then in June it just took off,” said Osen. “We’ve seen 39 individual first responders and we’ve completed 60 ART sessions so, that’s just the counseling part of it alone.”

Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, is a form of psychotherapy shown to achieve benefits rapidly by reprogramming distressing images and memories that have been stored in the brain.

The healing doesn’t end with counseling. Owner and Founder of Float Magic, Shawnee Powers, says they focus on stress and anxiety reduction with their floatation therapy and more.

“We also provide sauna services, we have a cold plunge, our cold plunge is wonderful for resiliency,” said Powers.” Same with the sauna, it’s called hermetic stress, it works on both sides of the spectrum. We have a salt cave that is extremely relaxing.”

E-Well Lifeline services are completely free for first responders and teens on Mondays and Tuesdays. Powers says she donated $10,000 to help provide help for local first responders in a stigma-free zone.

“The beautiful aspect of having it here at Float Magic is we’re a wellness center,” Powers told us. “We’re not a mental health facility and so when people pull up to come here nobody knows why anybody is here.”

Sergeant Ken Mencl says this program has been a tremendous benefit for law enforcement and first responders of the Magic Valley.

“We’ve found a system that has really reached out to us that has provided a lot of strength that has provided a lot of help in getting that Mental Health piece that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Mencl.

For more information on E-Well Lifeline email ewelllifeline@unitedwayscid.org or visit the United Way website.

