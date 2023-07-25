Advertise with Us
Police: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.
By Rob Polansky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested for a fourth time this year after police said he was planning school shootings, WFSB reports.

Hernandez appeared to be planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, according to arrest documents.

He is charged with threatening, the Department of Correction listed.

According to an arrest warrant, Bristol Police Department said several people came forward this month claiming that Hernandez was acting erratically.

One person told police that “Dennis is extremely sick and that his mental health is continuing to deteriorate.”

An ex-girlfriend told police that he actually drove to the campuses of UConn and Brown to “map the schools out.” She said that he did that because he was planning to do a “school shooting.” She said he actually went into a number of classrooms and buildings.

Police said they were made aware of other threatening texts that referenced UConn. They were sent to the ex-girlfriend and a family member, the warrant said.

Police said Hernandez made posts with threatening language on social media as well, mostly about people who wronged him.

Investigators said that based on the information they uncovered, it became apparent that Hernandez was gravely disabled and a danger to society.

Bristol police said they found him at a home on July 18. A large police presence was called in because of his history of fleeing on foot.

They said Hernandez left the home, walked around the back of the building and yelled to officers to shoot him. They also said he disregarded multiple commands.

Police ultimately used a stun gun to subdue him.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. They said he threatened to kill anyone who profited off his brother.

Once released from the hospital, he was held on a $250,000 bond.

Hernandez was first arrested in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and a handwritten note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

Earlier this month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest.

Hernandez is the brother of Aaron Hernandez, a Bristol native who played for the New England Patriots and was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

