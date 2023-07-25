Summer Air Conditioning Tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Temperatures soared past 100 degrees last weekend, and this week looks to be of little relief as the highs are still expected to be near the mid-90s every single day.

This means that air conditioners will be getting a lot of work around the Magic Valley and some people will run into problems on some of the hottest days of the year. However, there are steps you can take to avoid being caught in this situation.

“Keep your machine maintained. Your furnace and air conditioner will run on average of 5,500 hours a year. You certainly maintain your car and change your oil, it’s the same thing with heating and air conditioning,” said Steve Deuel, General Manager of Terry’s Heating and Cooling in Twin Falls.

Maintaining your air conditioner is as simple as making sure the air filter is clear and that there is a solid stream of air flow coming out. Keeping the area around an outdoor unit clear is important as well.

Letting the machine run at a constant temperature is actually better than changing it depending on the time of day or shutting it off entirely.

“One of the best things to do is really just set it and forget it at this point. Just set it at one because it’s so hot and let that machine do it’s work,” Deuel said.

“If you sleep at 68 [degrees] and want it at 69 or 70 during the day you can make that work. If you’re going more than a couple of degrees, you’re going to have an efficiency problem.”

Energy efficiency problems can come back to bite you, especially in your wallet. That’s why maintaining temperatures is actually the best thing possible for your A/C unit and yourself.

Running it all day long on a consistent temperature also uses less energy than starting the machine up every day which could save you a few extra dollars a year.

“A lot of people think just because the air conditioner is running you’re just seeing dollar signs. But the real fact is, it costs the most to start it up,” Deuel said.

“Once it’s started up, it gets into what we call lock rotor amps and that thing is just going to idle along, and that is the best form of it. That’s actually the best and safest place for a compressor to be and the most efficient for you and the least amount of cost.”

As we enter the dog days of summer and temperatures will be at their highest point of the year, remember to check on your air conditioner to make sure it’s running smoothly. Your wallet and everyone else in your home will thank you.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.