Warm temperatures, high winds bring out red flag warnings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As temperatures have been rising the last week or so, many wildfires have broken out across the state. This prompted the National Weather Service to declare a red flag warning, but what does that mean?

A red flag warning has already been issued for much of the Southern part of Idaho stretching from the Oregon border to some portions that reach the Wyoming border.

The criteria of a red flag warning include: An indication of relative humidity going down, temperatures rising and finally, the wind increasing.

All these factors combined create a high fire danger day and prompt red flag warnings.

“If we get a fire on a red flag warning day, to firefighters that means there’s an increased risk of high fire behavior, and increased risk of rapid fire spread. And if we’re doing these things [recreating] on a red flag day, it’s important to be cognizant of what we’re doing,” said Justin Elmer the Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management’s Fire/Aviation Team.

Making sure chains aren’t dragging, fully putting out your campfire and making sure your car’s tires and engine are maintained are a few things you can do on red flag warning days to help mitigate the risk of starting a blaze.

For a map about the red flag warning click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/fire/

