Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Warm temperatures, high winds bring out red flag warnings

Much of the Southern portion of the state is affected.
Wildfires have begun popping up throughout Idaho and the dry weather is not helping with...
Wildfires have begun popping up throughout Idaho and the dry weather is not helping with mitigation.(KPHO)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As temperatures have been rising the last week or so, many wildfires have broken out across the state. This prompted the National Weather Service to declare a red flag warning, but what does that mean?

A red flag warning has already been issued for much of the Southern part of Idaho stretching from the Oregon border to some portions that reach the Wyoming border.

The criteria of a red flag warning include: An indication of relative humidity going down, temperatures rising and finally, the wind increasing.

All these factors combined create a high fire danger day and prompt red flag warnings.

“If we get a fire on a red flag warning day, to firefighters that means there’s an increased risk of high fire behavior, and increased risk of rapid fire spread. And if we’re doing these things [recreating] on a red flag day, it’s important to be cognizant of what we’re doing,” said Justin Elmer the Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management’s Fire/Aviation Team.

Making sure chains aren’t dragging, fully putting out your campfire and making sure your car’s tires and engine are maintained are a few things you can do on red flag warning days to help mitigate the risk of starting a blaze.

For a map about the red flag warning click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/fire/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera

Latest News

E-Well Lifeline Emotional and Mental Wellness
Local organizations are coming together to help First Responders manage the stress of serving the community
Hayden Fire
Hayden Fire continues to grow
Children's Museum
Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley holding Mini Steam Event
Logan Danial Penner pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing; jury trial set for December