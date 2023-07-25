Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid

A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child. (Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) - A 4-year-old from Ohio was finally reunited with his loved ones.

The moment of relief for his family was caught on camera on Thursday.

Ohio State Patrol sent out its aviation crew to help locate the child after he was reported missing.

In the aerial footage taken, you can see the aviation crew spot the child in a field.

They helped lead searchers on the ground to him, and you can see the heart-warming moment of the adults running up to hug the child.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured
FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US
Emmett Till's cousin talks about combatting misinformation regarding Emmett's slaying in 1955.
Emmett Till's cousin talks about importance of recognition