Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

12th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival Coming Next Week

12th Annual Magic Valley Beer Fest Happening August 5th.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On July 26th, Jennifer Moss joined the Rise and Shine crew to talk about the upcoming Magic Valley Beer Festival. The event is happening on August 5th at the Twin Falls City Park. To buy tickets you can visit the Magic Valley Beer Festival’s website.

For more information you can watch the interview up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
United States Forest Service Fire Crews walking towards the Hayden Creek Fire
Several wildfires burning across the state, the biggest of them is the Hayden Creek Fire in the Salmon Challis National Forest
Fire crews responded to a fire at Sushi Ya, which is directly across from the fire station.
Twin Falls firefighters respond to fire at sushi restaurant
Body found in Boise River identified by Ada County Coroner
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar

Latest News

Southern Idaho Forecast 7-26
Live on Rise & Shine: The Magic Valley Beer Festival
Live on Rise and Shine: Children's Museum of The Magic Valley Mini Steam Event
Vehicle Theft Prevention Month