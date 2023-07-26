12th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival Coming Next Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On July 26th, Jennifer Moss joined the Rise and Shine crew to talk about the upcoming Magic Valley Beer Festival. The event is happening on August 5th at the Twin Falls City Park. To buy tickets you can visit the Magic Valley Beer Festival’s website.

For more information you can watch the interview up above.

