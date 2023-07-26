Advertise with Us
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024

The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will feature Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.(U.S. Mint via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The United States Mint announced the next series of women to be featured on the back of quarters.

The women, and some of their distinctions, include:

  • Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, who was the first African-American woman to become an Episcopal priest in the U.S.
  • Patsy Takemoto Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House and the first Asian-American woman in Congress.
  • Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman with a medal of honor, which she earned for her service as the first woman army surgeon in the Civil War.
  • Celia Cruz, known as the queen of salsa.
  • And Zitkala-ša, who was an activist for the rights of indigenous people.

The U.S. Mint will produce about 600 million quarters for each of the honorees for 10 weeks each.

The 2024 quarters are the third round of five women featured in the American Women Quarters Program.

The Smithsonian National Women’s History Museum is consulting the U.S. Mint on the initiative.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

