Body of missing man recovered from Lucky Peak

A father of five drowned in Lucky Peak after trying to help his child with her innertube.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The body of a man who fell into Lucky Peak on Sunday has been recovered.

Sonar expert Gene Ralston located the man about 170 feet down in the reservoir.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the 35-year-old drowning victim and father of five went into the water near Turner Gulch, after he was trying to help his children with their innertubes.

Officials say his children had life jackets on, but the man was not wearing one.

The sheriff’s office reports the coroner’s office will take over the investigation and provide identification at another time.

Ralston told our sister station, KBOI, that one of the people on the boat happened to take a photo just moments before the man drowned to get GPS coordinates. Ralston estimates the man was found about 150 feet away from those coordinates.

He and his wife Sandy have been doing these recoveries since 1983 in the United States and Canada.

Video courtesy of: KBOI

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

