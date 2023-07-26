Correa, Consuelo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Consuelo Correa, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Consuelo was born to San Juana Guzman and Earl Martinez on January 7, 1944, in Temple, Texas. Her early years were spent in Texas working in the fields along with her parents and siblings. Her parents would later migrate to Burley, where they would decide to call Burley their home. Deciding to migrate and settle in Burley, they joined the Rodriquez’, Fuentes, Rendon’s/Correa’s, and Ybarra’s in becoming part of the first Hispanic families to settle here. Mom would eventually land a job at AANP (later to be known as Ore-Ida) where it was customary to lie about your age in order to get a job. There was only one problem, Mom didn’t have shoes and she would have to confess to her new boss that they couldn’t afford to buy her a pair. I don’t know who this man was, but he did a very generous thing, he bought mom a pair of shoes.

She met John Correa in 1958 and in 1960, they eloped along with another couple, their compadres, Samuel and Maria Salazar. They would find themselves in Phoenix, Arizona, and begin their own lives as migrants.

They migrated back and fourth from Texas, Idaho, Arizona, California, and Oregon. Susie and Mary were both born in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1961 and in 1962. In 1964 Susie started school, they decided it was time to settle in Burley, Idaho. Tish was born in Rupert, in 1965 and a few years later, in 1968, Armando was born in Burley.

While married, Consuelo and John were advocates for migrant farm and seasonal workers, organizing community meetings and were supporters of the farm workers’ rights movement led by Cesar Chavez, and Dolores Huerta.

In 1979 she worked with Terry and Rosie Reilly to try to establish a health-care clinic for low income families in Burley. Instead, the Idaho Migrant Council established the clinic where she worked at for many years as a community outreach specialist. Here she met Janet King and they developed a strong friendship. Janet has said that Mom had taught her many things about the things she didn’t know. I believe Mom opened many eyes to the inequality and injustices in our community.

Consuelo and John divorced in 1979. She continued to work for the Idaho Migrant Council until 1983. She eventually returned to Phoenix which allowed her to be closer to her sisters, Janie and Polly. In March of 1984 her son, Jose, was born in Phoenix, Arizona. While in Phoenix she worked cleaning homes and housekeeping at facilities. She spent her time in Phoenix working and caring for her son and formed a very close bond with him.

At a Cinco de Mayo festival, Consuelo and Jose went to the Tiangues, where they met Andres Romero. She had given Jose $20 to go and play the video games. This was the first time she had ever given Jose that much money. He went to play the game and, since he hadn’t mastered the game, he soon returned with empty pockets. When he had run out, he went and found his mom and saw Andres sitting next to her. Jose sat down by Andres and looked up at him. Andres locked eyes with him and smiled at Jose. Jose had a great feeling about him, and from then on it was easy for Jose to welcome Andres and later call him Dad. Andres gave him another $10 and this time, with experience under his belt, he played much longer. I prefer to think that they were trying to get rid of my pesky little brother. From then on, Consuelo and Andres were inseparable. Andres became her partner of 38 years. In 1995 they moved from Arizona back to Burley where they continued their life together.

When they returned to Burley, they briefly lived with family members until they purchased their own home. A bonus of returning to Idaho was she got to spend time babysitting her grandchildren and forming a special bond with them. She also helped raise Carter and Brandon and they were a highlight in her later years keeping her on her toes and bringing added joy to her life.

She was a devoted Catholic and was involved in the Guadalupanas. She was a woman of many talents which showered in her creative ability to make dolls, flower arrangements, crochet and, she had a passion for writing. She loved yard sales and collecting antiques. Going to Jackpot was always a treat. We had a family tradition ever year at Christmas time to make tamales, where all, including the men, would join in the tamale making affair. Every year she would say it was her last year making them, but without fail she would make them whether we showed up or not.

She had a special bond with her mother and loved going to her mother’s home to share in conversation and coffee. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters and loved them dearly.

Consuelo developed some health conditions through her later years which made it harder for her to get out. She loved her drop-in visitors and always tried to make it to family functions. Consuelo is survived by her life partner, Andres Romero; her children, Susie Correa Rios, Mary Morrison, Tish Correa, Armando Correa, and Jose Herrera; siblings, Teresa Romo, Janie Martinez. Patsy Herrera, Paul Ybarra, Irma Trinidad, Elvira Alvarez, Lupe Fuentes, Norma Ybarra, Rene Ybarra, and Earl Martinez Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio Martinez and San Juana Ybarra; siblings, Esperanza Murillo, Jessie Martinez, and Arturo Ybarra; grandchild, Brandon Herrera; and a great-grandchild, Zavin Correa.

We would like to give a special thanks to Jared Kepper, PA, with Family Health Services; Emma, a home health caregiver; Patsy Herrera, her loving sister; Paul Ybarra, her loving brother; and Alma, a home health caregiver. The entire medical team at Portneuf Medical Center who displayed such tenderness, love and compassion for Mom. They never pushed or hurried us and allowed us to care for her and followed our lead. And to Rasmsussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their care of our mom after we moved her care into their hands.

Mom, go rest high on that mountain. We love you!

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Overland Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Father Julio Vicente as celebrant. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

A vigil will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

