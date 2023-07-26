Federal Judge vacates Bowe Bergdahl’s military conviction based on conflict of interest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal judge vacated the military conviction of Bowe Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier from Hailey, who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured and tortured by the Taliban.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington says that judge Jeffrey Nance failed to disclose that he had applied to the executive branch for a job as an immigration judge, creating a potential conflict of interest.

Walton noted that former president Donald Trump had strongly criticized Bergdahl during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bergdahl’s lawyers argued that Trump’s comments placed undue command influence on Nance. Walton rejected the specific argument surrounding undue command influence, but he said a reasonable person could question the judge’s impartiality.

Bergdahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after he left his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the ruling Tuesday.

