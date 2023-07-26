Idaho gas prices edging down, Minidoka County the least expensive in the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped from where it was a month ago in the gem state.

AAA Idaho reports that the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is hovering around the $3.88 mark, which is eleven cents less than it was a month ago, and $1.88 less than a year ago.

The cost of diesel has also dropped in the past year, From $5.60 to $3.89 on Wednesday, July 26.

The most expensive average for a gallon of gas in Idaho is in Fremont County at $4.24, while Minidoka County has the cheapest in the state at $3.74 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.