Idaho Power donates truck to the Dietrich Fire Department

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich Fire Department is getting a vehicle to help serve as a brush fire truck all thanks to Idaho Power.

Earlier this month, Idaho Power donated a retired fleet truck to the town of Dietrich.

Angela Miller, with Idaho Power, told KMVT when they retire one of their vehicles, they will often donate them to different cities or organizations that can use those vehicles.

In 2022 Idaho Power donated over $40,000 in vehicle donations.

Dietrich applied for an Idaho Power Community Grant and requested one of the retired foreman trucks, and on June 20th the keys were handed over to the city of Dietrich.

“I don’t know if you’ve been to Dietrich lately, but their fire department, it means so much to them because when they go out on a call they’re responding to their family, to their friends, and it’s all volunteer-based so for them it was huge,” said Miller.

For more information on Idaho Power Community Grants, you can go to Idaho Power’s community page.

