Judge rules to allow Tammy Daybell’s aunt to give victim statement during Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing date gets closer for the murderer of her two children, and for conspiring to murder her current husband’s former wife, the list of those allowed to give victim impact statements is growing.

Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce ruled Wednesday morning that Tammy Daybell’s aunt, Vicki Hoban, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement as a representative for Tammy Daybell. In a letter to the court, Hoban wrote that she would like to speak in place of Phillis Douglas, Tammy Daybell’s mother, who died on June 8th. Boyce denied a motion by Lori’s attorney’s seeking to block Hoban’s request, however this morning the judge gave Hoban the authorization to provide a victim impact statement at Lori’s sentencing.

“I am going to deny the motion and allow Vicki Hoban’s statement may be considered as a victim impact statement. Not that she’s the victim, but she is the designated appointed representative of Tammy Daybell’s mother who is now deceased, Boyce said. “And so, in the absence of any other authority that’s been cited to the court or any statutory language, I don’t believe its error to permit that statement to be made.”

Boyce has ruled that four people will be allowed to give victim impact statements during the sentencing. Those four will be: Colby Ryan, Lori’s oldest son Summer Shiflet, Lori’s sister Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced on Monday morning at 9am in Fremont County.

