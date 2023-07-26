Advertise with Us
Planning and Zoning Commission presents master transportation plan for the future of Twin Falls

Plan looks to address transportation needs for the next 20 years.
Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission laid out its master transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission laid out its master transportation plan on Tuesday, July 25 at City Hall.(KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission held a meeting at City Hall Tuesday night to go over the city’s new master transportation plan for the future.

The Zoning Commission, as well as a team of engineers from Civil Science have been working on this master plan since before the pandemic.

Topics covered included turning some one-way streets downtown into two-way streets, road maintenance cost estimates, widening several of the city’s roads to coincide with the growing population and traffic needs, as well as looking at safer options for intersections.

“The master transportation plan is an element of our comprehensive plan, and it shapes the future of Twin Falls for the next 20 years,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the Planning and Zoning Director.

“There’s a lot in it, it talks about how we want the city to develop and the types of road networks we want to have in the near future.”

This version of the master plan was just a draft and edits will be made. However, the Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to adopt this plan by the end of the fiscal year and their next meeting is August 8.

