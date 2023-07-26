Twin Falls Optimist Youth House has shown great success in the community; looking for community’s help to expand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Optimist Youth House has been helping at risk youth and those aged out of foster care for five years now.

The Youth House gives kids who are aging out of foster care or from an at risk home more than just a place to live.

“They can come into the program when they turn 18, and they can gain life skills that they are lacking, how to do the dishes, how to open up a checking account, change a tire on a bike or a car, we help them with employment, and all of the things that come with that, resumes, job interview skills, searches, and then also with education,” said Charles Kelly, the executive director for the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House.

Since they started the program five years ago, they have helped 50 kids.

Now, there are more kids in need of their program than they have beds for.

The house holds 17 people at a time.

For the past year they have been full with people on the waitlist.

“Sad that the services are being needed so much, but nice that there is a program in the community who can help these kids, because all of these kids are kids who were they not here would end up homeless on a park bench somewhere, or as the statistics show, more than likely in some type of a prison or mental health system,” said Kelly.

Which is why they are looking for the communities help.

“We are exploring ideas, what will probably be something off campus, there is no room to expand where we’re at, so we’re looking again to our community, to help us with whatever that expansion will look like,” said Barry Knoblich, the founder of the youth house.

He says the community has supported the Youth House from the origin, and now, the community is beginning to see the benefits of the program.

“The success that we’ve had turning out adults that can go on and function in life, has been the real investment the community made and we are reaping those benefits every day now,” said Knoblich.

The Twin Falls Optimist Youth House has become a model for similar houses in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and now in Boise.

If you are interested in helping, you can contact Charles Kelly at tfoptimistyouthhouse@gmail.com or 208-410-5473 or Barry Knoblich at bservant@outlook.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.