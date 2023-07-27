Advertise with Us
Kimberly golfer finishes seventh at National High School Golf Invitational

Recent Bulldog graduate Toby Heider finished in a tie for seventh out of 300-plus competitors
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys golf team has won two straight 3A state titles. As a result, the Bulldogs got to do something pretty cool.

Four Kimberly golfers were invited to represent Kimberly at the National High School Golf Invitational in Frisco, Texas.

The three-day stroke play event, which wrapped last Wednesday, featured state championship teams as well as some expectational individuals from across the country. 49 out of 50 states were represented in Texas.

Two-time Idaho 3A state individual champ, Toby Heider, played pretty well.

The recent Kimberly grad finished in a tie for seventh, at +2. There were over 300 competitors.

He went into the third and final day in 58th place, but went low on the last day and even had a peak at the top of the leaderboard, thanks to a 3-under 69. Heider went 72 (E) ,77 (+5), 69 (-3) to finish with 218, seven shots of the winner.

Going into the last day, I was like, ‘okay, maybe I can move up into top 20,’ “Heider said. “Well, going into hole 16, I was tied for fourth, or solo fourth, one of the two, so was like, ‘holy crap, I’m like, in this tournament,’ and then I ended up bogeying 17, but I parred 18, and then I ended up finishing in a tie for seventh, so it was kind of mind-blowing.”

Toby graduated from Kimberly in May, and will go on an LDS mission before returning and trying to play college golf. He tells KMVT right now he’s looking at Utah State or Utah Tech.

As a team Kimberly finished 43 out 50 down in Texas. Joe Hopkins, Aidan Murphy and Chase Mollerup were the other Bulldog representatives.

