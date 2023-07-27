Advertise with Us
Magic Valley paramedics receive $500,000 check for emergency vehicles

By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation presented a $500,000 check for emergency medical services to representatives from Magic Valley paramedics Thursday afternoon. This was a culmination of an 18-month fundraising campaign.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that donated whether it was a dollar or 10,000 dollars,” said Stan Flint, manager with Magic Valley paramedics

The year-and-a-half-long fundraising efforts included golf tournaments, the annual paramedic soiree, and many individual donations.

The money will go towards ambulances that are much needed in the community.

“The EMS team came to us at the foundation and asked us for help because they needed a new ambulance for the Magic Valley,” Dawn Soto, Executive Director of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation said. “The board members got together and decided this is something we wanted to present and do a capital campaign for.”

Unlike other medical service vehicles, ambulances are constantly in action, so it was time for some upgrades.

“These trucks are operated 24 hours a day, they just don’t get much rest,” Flint said.

The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation plans for more fundraising efforts to continue supporting and helping the community.

